Suzanne "Suzie" P. Hall 1950 - 2020
YORKVILLE - Suzanne "Suzie" Hall, 69, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with her family by her side.
She was born on October 8, 1950, in Utica, the daughter of John and Alice (Conroy) Parry. Suzie was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. On April 23, 1977, she married David S. Hall. They shared a blessed union of nearly 22 years prior to his passing on January 8, 1999. Suzie was a switch technician at Verizon, for over 32 years, from 1970-2002. She was a long time member of New Hartford American Legion Auxiliary, Whitestown Veterans Club, as well as CWA Local 1126 Retiree Club, president.
Suzie lived her life for her children and grandchildren. She also loved golf, travel, shopping and her beloved pets.
Suzie is survived by her daughters, Heather (George Saber) Hall Briggs, New York Mills and Shannon (Mark) Hall Williams, Utica; five beloved grandchildren that she loved to the moon and back, Alexis, William, David, Madison and John; sisters, Maryann (Jay) Reighard and Diane Furman; brothers, Gary, Donnie and Jim Kelly; brother-in-law, Richard (Christine) Hall; cousins, Deb (Mike) Mikus and Marylou (Jim) Christian; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers-in-law, James Hall and Tim Furman, Sr.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association directives, funeral services will be private for the family. Those wishing may express their condolences on the funeral home website at www.mmknfd.com.
Suzie's family would like to thank Kunkel Ambulance and the nurses and staff of Special Care and ICU at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their care and compassion. They also want to thank all of her beloved friends who are like family.
Remembrances in Suzie's name may be made online to Stevens-Swan Humane Society or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
YORKVILLE - Suzanne "Suzie" Hall, 69, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with her family by her side.
She was born on October 8, 1950, in Utica, the daughter of John and Alice (Conroy) Parry. Suzie was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. On April 23, 1977, she married David S. Hall. They shared a blessed union of nearly 22 years prior to his passing on January 8, 1999. Suzie was a switch technician at Verizon, for over 32 years, from 1970-2002. She was a long time member of New Hartford American Legion Auxiliary, Whitestown Veterans Club, as well as CWA Local 1126 Retiree Club, president.
Suzie lived her life for her children and grandchildren. She also loved golf, travel, shopping and her beloved pets.
Suzie is survived by her daughters, Heather (George Saber) Hall Briggs, New York Mills and Shannon (Mark) Hall Williams, Utica; five beloved grandchildren that she loved to the moon and back, Alexis, William, David, Madison and John; sisters, Maryann (Jay) Reighard and Diane Furman; brothers, Gary, Donnie and Jim Kelly; brother-in-law, Richard (Christine) Hall; cousins, Deb (Mike) Mikus and Marylou (Jim) Christian; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers-in-law, James Hall and Tim Furman, Sr.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association directives, funeral services will be private for the family. Those wishing may express their condolences on the funeral home website at www.mmknfd.com.
Suzie's family would like to thank Kunkel Ambulance and the nurses and staff of Special Care and ICU at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their care and compassion. They also want to thank all of her beloved friends who are like family.
Remembrances in Suzie's name may be made online to Stevens-Swan Humane Society or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2020.