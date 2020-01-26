|
Suzanne Smith 1940 - 2020
CHADWICKS - Suzanne Smith, 79, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born on August 24, 1940, a daughter of the late William and Vivian Collins Hyde and was a 1958 graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School. She furthered her education through the St. Luke's School of Nursing, graduating in 1961.
Sue retired from the Faxton-Sunset St. Luke's Nursing Home, currently the Grand R.N.C, after a life dedicated to the nursing profession.
On November 11, 1994 she was united in marriage with Merritt Smith and together they enjoyed traveling and spending their winters in Florida. Merritt passed away on September 26, 2017.
Sue was an active member of Valley Stars 127 O.E.S. and Three Steeples Church.
She is survived by her daughter; Lisa and John Huebner; her sons, Gifford "Bill" and Barb Timian and Jay Timian and Sharon Robinson; her sister; Deonne Reile; her step-brother and his wife, Donald and Betty Graff; her sister -in-law, Brenda Mayfield; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers and sister in law, William Hyde and Robert and Jewell (Judy) Hyde.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 4-7, at the Smith Funeral Home 3022 Oneida St. Sauquoit. Funeral services will be Wednesday, at 10:00, at Three Steeples Church, 2817 Old State Rt. 12 in Paris, NY. Valley Stars will conduct ritualistic services Tuesday afternoon, at 4:30, at the funeral home.
To view Sue's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020