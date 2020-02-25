|
Suzanne T. Bucrzinski 1939 - 2020
REMSEN - Suzanne T. Bucrzinski, 81, passed away on February 20, 2020.
She was born on February 9, 1939, in Jamestown, NY, to Emmet and Joanne Henning Thompson. She was employed at Utica and Marcy Psychiatric Centers for many years. Suzanne was a union representative for New York State, for many years, as well as president of C.S.E.A.
Her glowing face will be missed in the community of Remsen, where she was loved by all.
Surviving are a daughter, Kris Ann Bick, Chadwicks; a son, Joseph Emmet Kehl, Utica; a brother, James; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her companion of many years, Paul Karuzas.
She was predeceased by a brother, Emmet; and a son, Mark Kehl.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 29, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, 9597 Main Street, Remsen. Calling hours are 1-3 p.m., prior to the service.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020