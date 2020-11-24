Sylvia Ann Rachwal Davies 1940 - 2020
REMSEN - Sylvia Ann Rachwal Davies, 80, went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital with her loving family at her side.
Sylvia was born in Lowville, NY, on May 29, 1940, to Stanley and Charlene Daskiewich Rachwal. She grew up and attended schools in Port Leyden. Sylvia married Robert Davies on February 4, 1972 in Boonville, NY; a loving union until his passing January 3, 2019.
She was employed by General Electric and ICL, Utica. In 1992, she retired and helped care for grandson, Travis, who was the apple of her eye.
Sylvia and Robert, in their retirement years, loved to take nature hikes. She loved to knit and crochet. Her love for books consumed any of her free time. Sylvia, after Robert's passing, enjoyed spending all her time with son, Jim and daughter-in-law, Kim. She loved to visit Vermont, travelling to see Travis and his wife Melissa, relaxing at Brantingham Lake with her brother Stan's family and road trips to Florida. She loved to shop and would spend hours on end just browsing the store and getting her steps in. Her favorite time was the holidays when the Rachwal extended family would get together and spend the day making hundreds of Pierogies, while reminiscing and making new memories. Sylvia looked forward to her luncheons with former coworkers and childhood friends with whom she maintained loving long-lasting friendships.
Sylvia beat lymphoma and felt blessed to be there to see Travis graduate from high school and college and attend his wedding. She attended many Remsen soccer, baseball and basketball games that Travis played for and her son, Jim, coached. She rarely missed a televised game of UCONN girls' basketball and followed them extensively.
Sylvia was such a kind woman but also known for her determination. Once she made up her mind there was no changing it.
She loved her fur baby grandchildren, Nala, Simba, Lyla and Daryll Strawberry. They brought so much love and joy to her and she spoiled them rotten.
Sylvia is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Kimberley Wilder; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Travis and Melissa Wilder. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Helen Rachwal and Carol (Jim) Drews; brother-in-law, Marvin (Jeanette) Davies; and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Charlene Rachwal; brother, Stanley Rachwal; husband, Robert Davies; and her father and mother-in-law, Richard and Gladys Davies.
Calling hours are on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, 9597 Main Street, Remsen, NY, with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment at Fairchild Cemetery. Please wear a facemask and follow social distancing regulations.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com
.