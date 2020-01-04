Home

Sylvia Diamond 1937 - 2019
ROME, NY - Sylvia Diamond, of Rome, NY and formerly of Newton, MA, passed away suddenly on December 17, 2019 at the age of 82.
Sylvia leaves behind two beloved brothers, Jon and Joel and their families. She also leaves her two precious dogs, 18 year old, Soosie and 4 year old, Jazz.
Sylvia graduated from Framingham State College and spent her career as an educator and psychologist in the Rome School System. She had a beautiful singing voice and relished in singing with chorale groups, acting and singing in community theatre and was proud to travel to and sing in Europe a few years ago with her group. She also enjoyed playing piano.
In keeping with the family's wishes, a private Memorial Service was held.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
