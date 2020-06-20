T. Janet Saville 1934 - 2020
UTICA - Janet Saville, 86, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Janet was born in Utica on February 18, 1934, a daughter of the late Ralph and Catherine (Kennerknecht) McCabe. At St. Joseph's Church, Utica, on August 25, 1956, she was united in marriage to Donald Saville, a blessed union of 47 years until his death on December 7, 2003. For 30 years, Janet was employed with Brown Brothers, Utica and later with the Home Shoppe, Waterville. Janet was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica, a former parishioner of St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro and member and Past President of the Ladies of Charity. In her spare time, Janet enjoyed sewing, reading and traveling but derived the most joy spending time with her family and her rescue dog, Spike, whom she loved going on walks with.
Janet was a kind and caring woman of deep faith, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
Janet is survived by her four children, Bridget Saville, Utica, with whom she resided, Georgia (Thomas) Graf, Syracuse, Brian (Phyllis) Saville, New Hartford and Gail (Michael) Hinckley, Ballston Spa, NY; eight grandchildren, Brandon (Marisa) Graf, Catherine Graf and fiancée, Chandler Jagodzinski, Sean Saville, Samantha Saville, Sarah Saville, Adrianna Hinckley, Emily Hinckley and Peter Hinckley; four great-grandchildren, Miles, Braylin, Briella and Brylei; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Saville and Louise Saville; and several nieces and nephews.
Janet was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Maurice Hull.
Visitation for Mrs. Saville will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 11:30 until 12:30 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00. Social distancing, name registration and face masks will be mandated. Burial will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Those so wishing may make donations to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., New Hartford or the Stevens Swan Humane Society, Utica.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sultana Razia, PA Minela Andelija and the staff at Slocum-Dickson for all the loving care given to Janet. They would also like to thank the staff at the Outpatient Infusion Center at Faxton Hospital.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Dear Mom,
With love, respect and great admiration. Bridget, Georgia, Brian and Gail
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.