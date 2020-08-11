1/1
Tamara Valentine
Tamara Valentine 1946 - 2020
SCHUYLER - Tamara Valentine, 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, at home, surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born in Bamberg, Germany, on August 17, 1946, a daughter of Walter and Anna Ripka of Ukraine. Her family then migrated to America in 1949. On October 1, 1989, she was married to James Valentine, a union of 26 years. She attended Atlantic Union College (Massachusetts) and later received a Master's in Education.
Tamara was a well- known, much-loved school teacher at Columbus Elementary School, Utica. She taught collectively for 20 years and enjoyed doing so. It was one of her many passions. Tamara was kind, genuine and giving. She touched everyone's life she came in contact with. In her free time, you could find her playing piano, maintaining her flower and vegetable gardens and putting together packages to send to Ukraine and Moldova. Alongside her genuine compassion, her most aesthetic trait was her consuming love for God. She was a loved member of the Utica International Seventh Day Adventist Church. She had a special way of instilling her knowledge and love of God's word through preaching, holding bible studies in her home and witnessing her faith with people. She was witty, adventurous and generous. She was devoted to her children, education and love of God. Tamara's strength, love and ministry have been spread through nations. She will be missed but her imprint will carry on.
Tamara is survived by her children, James "JT" Tanury, K'la A. Valentine and Kari Tanury; grandchild, Oksana Valentine; siblings, loving brother, Alexander Ripka; sisters, Mary Ripka, Antoinette "Toni" (Peter) Lenuzza and Ruth (Donald) Kollmeyer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 16, at 2 p.m. at the Slavic Pentecostal Church, 2191 NY-5, Utica.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Tamara's name may be made to the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter at www.alsupstateny.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
