Tamieka M. Hill
1985 - 2020
UTICA - Tamieka M. Hill, 35, of Utica, daughter of U'nice Elliott-Jefferson (Willie "Alex"), went home to the Lord on May 9, 2020.
She leaves her life partner, Greg Owens; her son, Gregory N. Hill; her sister, Veneisha A. Brown (Beeda); brother, Stephen T. Brown; Steven M. Brown (whom she was raised by); Godson, Dante Frazier; Godmother, Judy Brooks; and her biological father, Bradley L Hill.
Tamieka was born with Sickle Cell Disease, she battled stage 4 Breast Cancer as well as she toiled thru Dialysis (she was a fighter).
Due to current health concerns and keeping with state regulations, a private service will be held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Please visit heintzfuneralservice.net to view the full obituary and leave a message of sympathy.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Heintz Funeral Service
