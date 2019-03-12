|
Tanya Smolinsky Finnegan 1936 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Tanya Smolinsky Finnegan, 82, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully at Lutheran Care on March 10, 2019.
She was born, April 4, 1936, in Utica, daughter of the late William and Victoria Smolinsky. Tanya was a proud graduate of Whitesboro High School.
She married Thomas Finnegan on September 1, 1956 at Sacred Heart Church, Utica. He died in 1979.
Tanya, at one time, was employed with the Catholic Women's Club and retired from St. Joseph Nursing Home.
She was a member of the Christ Child Society, was a founding member of the New Hartford Historical Society and the New Hartford Public Library. She was also a member of the Whitesboro Alumni Association and actively supported many of their activities and functions.
Her family and her grandchildren meant the most to her. She enjoyed the holidays and always had room for one more at her table, no matter who it was. She had a special kindness about her and she was always willing to help others. She enjoyed putting things together and was known to have a mischievous smile. Her Catholic faith was also dear to her heart.
Tanya is survived by her children, Betsy and Chip Hemmel of New Hartford and Susan and Joe Elsenbeck of Clinton; her grandchildren, Maureen and Annie Hemmel and Connor, Katie and T.J. Elsenbeck; her great-grandchild, Leila Reed; her sister, Sonya Linakis of Clinton; her sister-in-law, Rosemarie Smolinsky of Malverne, L.I., NY; several nieces and nephews; and a lifelong friend, Joan Stuhlman. She was predeceased by her brother, William Smolinsky.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Lutheran Care, especially the Bryant Unit, for all of their loving care.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or campgooddays.org.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Service, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019