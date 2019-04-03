|
Dr. Taras J. Herbowy 1942 - 2019
UTICA - Dr. Taras J. Herbowy, 76, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Rochester General Hospital.
He was born on June 5, 1942, in Utica, a son of the late John and Mary Sawka Herbowy. Taras graduated from Utica Free Academy, received a bachelor's degree from the University of Mississippi and a Doctorate of Education from Teachers College, Columbia University. Taras was most proud of his honorary degree from Mohawk Valley Technical Institute (now MVCC), which he attended upon graduation from high school, conferred in 1993. On June 20, 1970, he married Janet Dziezynski at Holy Trinity Church in Utica. Taras had a long career in education, beginning as a business teacher in the Utica City School District serving in many leadership capacities, culminating in the role of Superintendent of Schools. After retiring from Utica, he was the Superintendent of Schools for the East Providence School District in Rhode Island. He most recently served as the Executive Director of the Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Utica. Throughout his career, he worked as an adjunct professor at local colleges and enjoyed tapping his skills as a teacher and counselor as a trusted mentor and friend.
Taras was well known in the community and an active member of various civic and professional organizations. He will be remembered for his vivacious personality, witty sense of humor and deep love for his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Herbowy, of Utica; children, Dr. Michael Herbowy and his wife, Dr. Stacey DiMartino, Michelle Herbowy, Larissa Salvato and her husband, Jason and David Herbowy and his wife, Jennifer Long; grandchildren, Michael Herbowy, Jr., Lauren and Jacqueline Salvato; brothers, Nestor Herbowy and his wife, Laureen and Daniel Herbowy and his wife, Bonnie; sister-in-law, Julia Herbowy; and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Roger Herbowy.
The family would like to offer their gratitude to the staffs of the Utica Fire Department, Emergency Room at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Mercy Flight Central and Rochester General Hospital for the compassionate care given to Taras.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, at Holy Trinity Church in Utica. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery immediately following the service. Calling hours will be on Thursday, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Mercy Flight Central in memory of Taras.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019