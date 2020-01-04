|
Tauni Stone O'Toole
SCHUYLER - Tauni Stone O'Toole, age 63, passed away on January 1, 2020 after a long illness.
Ms. O'Toole was born and raised in Ilion, NY, by her parents, Lois Burton and Wayne Stone. She attended JFK High School and went on to obtain a B.A. in Sociology from Utica College. She spent the bulk of her career working as a Case Manager for human services agencies including Catholic Charities and the Resource Center for Independent Living. She also worked as a waitress at the Turning Stone Resort Casino, where she regularly donated her tips to Operation Sunshine. She was a great lover of animals and served on the Board of Directors at the Stevens-Swan Humane Society for many years. Ms. O'Toole was dedicated to the preservation of the environment and put recycling programs in place at her various places of business.
Ms. O'Toole is survived by her husband of 20 years, James O'Toole; her stepchildren, Regina Baker and her husband, Richard Baker and their children, Samantha, Sophia and Richard, Katrina Kozlowski and her husband, Gary Kozlowski and Shawn O'Toole and his wife, Dr. Teresa Martorella and their son, Owen. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Ed O'Toole and his wife, Sherrill and Don O'Toole.
There will be no public services for Ms. O'Toole. Private services will be held at the discretion of the family at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Road, Utica, NY 13502. Anyone wishing to do so may make a donation in Ms. O'Toole's name to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica, NY 13502.
Ms. O'Toole will long be remembered for her carefree spirit, her offbeat sense of humor and her deep love for her family, friends and pets.
The family wishes to thank Lisa, Crystal and the many other caregivers from Hospice & Palliative Care who provided such outstanding services to Ms. O'Toole.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020