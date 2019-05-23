|
Teresa B. (Brescia) Brown 1928 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Teresa B. (Brescia) Brown, age 91, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on February 16, 1928, Teresa was the daughter of the late Agazio "Michael" and Gaetana "Carrie" (Bellezza) Brescia. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. On February 26, 1972, Teresa married Adelbert Brown with whom she shared 25 loving years prior to his passing on May 5, 1997.
At one time, Teresa held a position with the New York Bakery. She was also employed with Stanley W. Jones as a stenographer from 1946-1950. Lastly, from 1950-1972 she held a position with the Selective Service System as a coordinator and Department Head up until her retirement. Always a smile on her face, Teresa was generous, warm, and kind. She was favored with a fantastic sense of humor and she possessed a positive outlook on life. A loving aunt, Teresa was a favorite of her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed caring for them and taking them on hikes to the park. She was very physically fit, even up until her later years, and she often frequented the Fitness Mill. She and her husband were members of the Swinging Squares and the Tramp & Trail Club. She also enjoyed bowling, a sport in which she excelled, and trying her hand at games of chance. More recently, Teresa felt at home at The Community at Sunset Wood where she made many special friends. She was especially fond of gathering with fellow residents for activities including Bingo, jigsaw puzzles, musical events, and parties. She was a member of the IAM (International Order of Machinists). Teresa was a parishioner of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church.
Teresa is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carmella and Dominick Rose; her nieces, especially Karen Keep who was also her goddaughter and who devoted herself to caring for the needs of her aunt; nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-law, Jeanette Brescia; and step-daughters-in-law, Barbara Nobles, Rosemary Brown, and their families. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Anthony and Mary Brescia, Joseph J. and Betty Brescia, Fred A. Brescia, Frank J. and Josephine Brescia, and Nicholas J. and Genevieve "Jenny" Brescia; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Joseph Riccardi, Rose and Frank J. Comito, and Patricia and Ramon Salas; step-daughter, Elizabeth Brown, and in-laws, Melvin Brown, and Anne Brown.
The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Teresa's loving "granddaughter" Margaret "Peggi" Brown who helped make Teresa's later years more comfortable and complete; her primary physician, Dr. Amy Gorczynski for her care and professionalism; her wonderful aide, Bobbie, who Teresa loved; the staff of the Allen Calder Wing at St. Luke's; the personnel of Hospice and Palliative Care for their empathy and sensitivity; and the staff at Sunset Wood and all of her nursing aides.
The family will honor and commemorate Teresa's life at a private gathering. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Teresa's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday morning at 11:00 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Mass. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2019