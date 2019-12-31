Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Thomas Church
New Hartford
Teresa E. Grey


1935 - 2019
Teresa E. Grey Obituary
Teresa E. Grey 1935 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Teresa E. Grey, 84, passed away, December 30, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born, April 24, 1935, in Concord, VT, the daughter of the late Adalbert and Josephine (Dumas) Lavature. Teresa was united in marriage to Vincent P. Grey on June 16, 1956. They raised their children and shared 59 years together until his passing on March 13, 2015.
She is survived by her six children and their spouses, Vincent and Nancy Grey, Jr., of Hammond, Richard Grey, of Utica, Terry and Michael Perry, of Soldotna, AK, Cathy Grey, of Utica, Lisa Grey, of Utica and David and Traci Grey, of Waterville; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Allyn Greenwood, of Mississippi. She was predeceased by her husband; son, Michael; and grandson, Michael.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Thomas Church, New Hartford. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Upstate Cerebral Palsy.
The family thanks all who cared for their mother at the Presbyterian Home for CNY.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
