Teresa (Terrie) Rava 1930 - 2020
NEWPORT - Teresa (Terrie) Rava, 90, passed away peacefully, at the Loretto Center, Syracuse, on February 29, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born on January 27, 1930 in Newport, a daughter of Nicholas and Mary (Woznicki) Lewandrowski. Teresa graduated from West Canada Valley Central School and the Excelsior School of Business. At one time, she was employed at Griffiss Air Force Base. Teresa was married to Stanley Rava and together they raised their family in Newport. She was predeceased by Stanley in 1993.
After living in Newport, Teresa relocated and resided in Central Square, with her son, Will, who took wonderful care of her. Teresa's life was centered around her family, whom she loved dearly. Teresa enjoyed reading, listening to music, completing puzzles, cooking and baking and spending time with her family. She recently had a wonderful surprise 90th birthday party, which she very much appreciated. Teresa was a member of St. John's Church, Newport and was a faithful parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish, Central Square.
Terrie is survived by her four loving sons, Leo and Louise Rava, of Potsdam, Rick and Kathy Rava, of Ridgebury Lake, PA, William Rava, of Central Square and Mike and Donna Rava, of Fairport; ten grandchildren and their spouses, Elaine Rava and Maureen Rava, of NYC, Nick and Casey Rava, Eric and Sarah Rava, Rachel Rava and Grace Rava, all of Ridgebury Lake, PA, Alex Rava and Ryan Rava, of Central Square and Samantha Rava and Jack Rava, of Fairport; and four great-grandchildren, Dahlia, Micah, Jacob and Tyler, all of Ridgebury Lake, PA. Teresa also leaves two sisters, Reggie Ziober, of Marcy and MaryAnne Irwin, of Poland; and in-laws, Jane Lewandrowski, of Newport, Leon and Pat Rava, of Rome, MaryAnn Tigue, of Avoca, PA and Theresa Salidas, of Duryea, PA. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and close friends, including her dear friend, Barbara Miller, of Charlotte, NC. She was predeceased by four brothers, Stephen, Clement, Lenny and Al Lewandrowski; and many in-laws.
Teresa's family would like to thank the staff on the 12th floor of the Loretto Center for the care shown to her.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John's Church, Newport, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Terence Healy, assisted by Deacon Jim Bower. Following the Mass, relatives and friends are invited to a luncheon in the Church Hall. There are no calling hours and inurnment will take place in St. John's Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020