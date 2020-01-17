|
Terrance Murray 1941 - 2020
CHAPPAQUA, NY - Terrance W. Murray, 78, formerly of Whitesboro, NY, passed away on January 14, 2020.
He was born in Utica, NY, on December 12, 1941, to William and Mary (Boyle) Murray. He attended Oriskany Elementary School and graduated from Utica Catholic Academy in the Class of 1960. He earned his Associate's Degree from Mohawk Valley Community College. After graduation, he worked for National Grid, formerly Niagara Mohawk, as an electrical planner of transmission and distribution. He retired in 1999 after 37 years of service.
Terry enjoyed his years of retirement in Sarasota, FL, where he loved playing golf and making many new life long friends. Terry was happiest when he was with his family, traveling, playing sports, participating in trivia contests and telling jokes and stories.
Terry spent the last five years in Chappaqua, NY and was a member of the Church of St. John and St. Mary.
Terry met the love of his life, Judith Markowicz and they were married on May 3, 1968. Together they raised two daughters, Kim and Amyin Whitesboro, NY.
Terry leaves behind his loving wife, Judith; his two devoted daughters, Kim (Scot), of Vernon Hills, Illinois and Amy (Christopher), of Chappaqua, New York; seven cherished grandchildren, of whom he was extremely proud of their accomplishments, Will, Olivia, Kailee and Ryan Irvin and Hanna, Madelyn and Nathan Palmieri.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. John and St. Mary, 30 Poillon Drive, Chappaqua, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, National Headquarters, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020