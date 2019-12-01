|
|
Terrance R. Pelnik 1944 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Terrance R. Pelnik, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Born in Utica, Terrance was a son of the late Thomas and Helen (Lenik) Pelnik. He was raised and educated in Utica, where he graduated from Notre Dame High School and later attended Utica College. Mr. Pelnik was a proud veteran of the US Navy, where he served as a Seabee. On May 10, 1969, he married the former Peggy A. Douglas. Terry held a position with his family's concern, Pelnik Wrecking in Yorkville for over 30 years. He later established Xacto Asbestos Removal, where he was a co-owner and operator until his retirement. At one time, Terry was an avid golfer and downhill ski enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; four daughters and sons-in-law, Tricia and Ian Fecko, of Albany, Erin and Bill Gall, of New Hartford, Megan and Brian Cody, of Albany and Holly Pelnik, of New Hartford; 12 grandchildren, Aidan, Bryn and Evan Fecko, William, Rowan and Grayson Gall, Tess, Sydney and Teagan Cody and Kaitryn, Emersyn and Finn Pelnik; a sister, Jackie Pelnik, of FL; a brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Carol Pelnik, of NC; and also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws and numerous special friends, including Patti and Tony Perretta, John and Diane Semeniak, Bill Dooley, Bill Chromczak, Neil and Lucille Fovel and Terry's canine companion, Trudy. He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Pelnik.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, from 7-9, at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills for Terrance, as well as his mother, Helen Pelnik, who passed away on November 30, 2019. Terry and Helen's Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will take place on Wednesday, at 10:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills. Interment will take place in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of floral offerings, please consider contributions in Terry's memory to the Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center (CNYVOC), 726 Washington Street, Utica, NY 13502 or online at www.ucdevelopment.org. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The guidance, sincere compassion and long-time care shared by Dr. Tracey Hansel, will long be of great comfort to the Pelnik family. The family would also like to thank Edwards Ambulance Emergency Rescue Service, The New Hartford Police Department and Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, for their valiant efforts, quick response and genuine concern displayed to Mr. Pelnik and his family during this very difficult time.
To view Mr. Pelniks online memorial, please visit wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019