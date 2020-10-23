Terrence "Terry" J. Balfe 1949 - 2020
HOLLAND PATENT - Terrence "Terry" J. Balfe, age 71, of Holland Patent, passed away on October 21, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Terry was born on July 4, 1949, in Auburn, NY, a son of Robert and Sarah (Richens) Balfe. He grew up in Sunset Manor and was educated in the Whitesboro Central Schools and then MVCC, graduating from the Criminal Justice program.
At the age of 17, Terry volunteered to serve his country in the Army, during the Vietnam War where he earned two Purple Hearts and the Silver Star.
On July 29, 1972, Terry was united in marriage to Barbara Trinkaus, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro.
He was employed with the United States Postal Service, Lee Center, for over 30 years, retiring as Post Master.
In addition to his wife, Terry leaves behind his children, Brian and Julie (Cassanova) Balfe, of Whitesboro, Krysten Balfe and her fiancé, Chad Armstrong, of Port St. Lucie and Michael Balfe and his fiancé, Megan Sterling, of Rome; a cherished grandson, Luke "Bubba" James Balfe; a sister, Linda Gilfedder, of Florida; brother, Bob Balfe, of Oriskany; a sister, Laurie Turnbull and her husband, Mark; as well as several special nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; he also leaves many dear friends, Dave Rondeau, John Iannucci, Guy P. Moore, Jim Johnson and several others – you know who you are; and especially, his Brothers-In-Arms, with whom he was so proud to serve with.
Terry was predeceased by his parents; a sister; Marilyn Evans; brother-in-law; Walter Gilfedder; sister-in-law; Mary Margaret Balfe; and brother-in-law; Tom Trinkaus.
Terry had many enjoyments throughout his life. Along with his family, were golf, karate, 4th Lake, Coors Lite and the Casinos!
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Richard Sullivan at the Rome VA Clinic for his extraordinary care given to Terry (and the Pirates) over all these years, as well as to Karen and the staff of the Cedar Unit, at the Presbyterian Home, for their care and compassion, as well as making his last several months happy and "heavenly."
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to VVA Chapter #944, PO Box 4444, Utica, NY 13503.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, on October 26, at 11:30 AM. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery. Friends are invited to call on the family on Sunday, October 25, at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Whitesboro, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed.
.