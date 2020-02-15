|
Terry R. Wells 1945 - 2020
VERO BEACH, FL - Terry R. Wells, age 74, of Vero Beach, FL and formerly of Sauquoit, NY, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 after a brief but valiant battle with lung cancer.
Terry was born in Frankfort, on February 11, 1945, the son of the late Albert and Marie (Rebeaud) Wells. He graduated from Frankfort High School in 1963 and continued on to receive a B.S. in Physics from the State University of New York, Oswego.
On October 8, 1977, Terry was united in marriage to Kathleen M. Grestl at Historic Old St. John's Church, Utica, a blessed union of 42 years. He went on to become an Aerospace Engineer and later a Software Developer for Lockheed Martin for over 45 years.
Terry is survived by his wife, Kathleen, of Vero Beach, FL; son, John (Sara) of New Milford, CT; daughter, Mary, of Washington, DC; and daughter, Anne Marie, of Vero Beach, FL. He is also survived by his brother, Keith (Barbara), of Saranac Lake, NY; in-laws, Pauline (Charles) Read, of Vero Beach, FL; his two nieces, Christine Wells (and husband Craig Skene), of Woodbury, CT and Kimberly Wells, of Shelton, CT; and many close friends.
The Funeral Service was held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach, FL.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions in Terry's honor to the Historic Old St. John's Memorial Fund, 240 Bleecker Street, Utica, NY 13501 or the "Samaritan Fund" of the ACTS Retirement Community, 2250 Indian Creek Blvd. W., Vero Beach, FL 32966.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020