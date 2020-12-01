Thelma F. Brady 1921 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Thelma F. (nee Landy) Brady, 99, passed away on November 26, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, in 1921, she was the daughter of the late Thomas F. and Thelma M. (nee Warnick) Landy.
Thelma was the beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Brady; loving mother of Michael T. Brady (Lynn L.); caring grandmother of Eva Burns (Derek), Beth Finch (Michael) and Ryan Brady; adoring great-grandmother of Connor and Lyndsey Burns and Abigail and Madelyn Finch.
Services and interment are private.
Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300.
.