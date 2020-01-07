|
|
Thelma Jane Howlett Jones 1927 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Thelma Jane Howlett Jones, 92, passed away, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home for CNY.
Thelma was born, February 8, 1927, in Vernon. She was the eldest child of Wilfred and Ruby (Hutchinson) Howlett. She entered school in a one-room schoolhouse, graduating from Westmoreland Central School in 1945. Thelma worked at Griffiss Air Force Base during WWII. She then went on to Utica School of Beauty and was in their first graduating class of 1947. She was united in marriage to Garnet Robert Jones on May 31, 1947. They shared 45 years of love and devotion until his passing on December 19, 1992.
She was a lifelong member of Hecla Union Congregational Church, where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Ladies Aide Society. She enjoyed being a member of the Westlanders and "The Birthday Girls". Affectionally known as GG, Thelma attended many events and games to watch her grandchildren. She also taught them to play ball, cards and Yahtzee. Her greatest joy was gardening and growing her beloved flowers. Thelma made apple pie and goulash to die for! She had a big heart and was very kind. Thelma helped several people with disabilities. Thelma also enjoyed camping at Black Lake and their camp in Stratford.
Thelma is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Sylvia and Stephen Scheick, of Richfield Springs and Diana and Barry Kyer, of Westmoreland; five cherished grandchildren, Jay Scheick and partner, Christine Marinacci, Lynn Borch and spouse, Marcus, Suzanne Russell and spouse, Charles, Brian Schneible and partner, Jessica Arevalo, Karen Davis and spouse, James; nine great-grandchildren, Daniel and Brianna Russell, Lauren and Julia Gardiner, Brooke and William Schneible and Jackson, Lincoln and Wilson Davis; her in-laws, Charles Thaler, Lloyd Miller, Beatrice Jones, Harold and Edna Jones and Doris Miller; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Arthur and Dorothy Howlett, Lois Thaler, Clifford Jones and Marilyn and Cecil Williamson.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton, with funeral services to follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Her burial will be held in the spring at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Thelma's family extends their gratitude to the staff on the Willow Unit at Presbyterian Home of CNY for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Thelma's memory to Westlanders or Hecla Union Congregational Church.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020