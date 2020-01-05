|
|
Thelma Woodward 1928 - 2019
MORAVIA, NY - Thelma Mae Hafelin Woodward, 91, of Moravia, NY, died peacefully at home on December 28, 2019.
She was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on December 20, 1928, to parents George and Alva (Hulett) Seng. She was raised by her loving adoptive parents, her uncle and aunt, Karl and Almina Seng. Thelma, lovingly called Masie, was a homemaker and mother of five children. She resided in numerous homes throughout Central New York and Florida. She was an avid antique dealer and refurbished and sold many homes throughout New York, alongside her husband, Clarence. She was a talented painter, pianist and organist, animal lover and enjoyed traveling and musicals. Thelma faithfully attended her family church, Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Oriskany Falls and her local church, Dresserville Bible Baptist Church, Moravia.
She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Kathleen; and brother, Dale; her husband of 52 years, Clarence Hafelin; her late husband, William Woodward; her grandson, Isaiah Hafelin; and her great-grandson, Jonathan Beach.
She is survived by her children, Karl (Bernadette) Bagnall, Elizabeth Shields, Doreen Benedict, Leo (Shirley) Hafelin and Clarence (Linda) Hafelin; 23 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Services honoring Thelma's life were held at Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 4773 State Route 12B, Oriskany Falls, NY on January 4, 2020. Interment will be private in the spring.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020