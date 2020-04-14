|
Theodora J. Stafford 1926 - 2020
WESTMORELAND - Theodora J. Stafford, 93, of Westmoreland, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born on September 1, 1926, in Utica, the daughter of Walter and Agnes (Les) Jodlowski and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On November 7, 1946, Theodora was united in marriage to Gerald M. Stafford in Holy Trinity Church and shared a blessed union of 41 years, until his passing on April 14, 1987. She was employed with NY Telephone, General Electric Radio Receiver and then furthered her education by learning how to do printing with Brodock Press. Theodora was very proud to be a Drum Majorette with the South Utica Drum & Bugle Corps and was a member of the Whitesboro Seniors.
Theodora was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Theodora had an operatic voice and sang for several of her granddaughters' weddings. She enjoyed taking her family to the Adirondacks on camping trips and she taught ceramics, with her neighbor, for over 15 years. Theodora and her husband owned horses for many years and rode them as much as they could.
Surviving are her daughter, Darla Corsette, Whitesboro; son, Scott (Ann Ennis) Stafford, Westmoreland; grandchildren, Dana (Jeff) Lauria, David (Amy) Corsette, Ginger (David) Snogles, Jerry (Keri) Stafford, Kristen Capizzi, Dalton Stafford and Tristan Stafford; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Eleanor Nayda and Barbara Fritz; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sons, Gregory Stafford, in 1970 and Dennis Stafford, in 2018; daughter-in-law, Jamie Stafford, in 2015; sisters, Wanda and Joan; brother, Edward; and son-in-law, David Corsette.
Theodora's family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff at the MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for their wonderful care and compassion.
Due to the current health conditions and keeping with the recommendation of the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association, services will be held private for the family and a public services will be at a day and time to be determined. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Remembrances in Theodora's name may be made to the , 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020