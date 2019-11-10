|
Theodore C. Aldridge 1936 - 2019
HAMILTON - Theodore C. Aldridge, 82, joined the Lord, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Norwich Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He was born, November 13, 1936, in Smyrna, NY, a son of Harrison and Mattie Thompson Aldridge. He attended Smyrna Grade School then was a graduate of Sherburne High School in 1955. He worked on the family farm in Smyrna for many years, during which time he married Clarice Fleming of Hamilton in 1959. He then became a graduate of Chicago Tech College in 1963.
Ted enjoyed his life working construction along with electrical and plumbing, where he was well known in the Hamilton area. He was also a design draftsman and a fine photographer. He spent many hours researching his genealogy and traced his family back to the 1600's in New England under the name of Stonecypher.
He is survived by his wife, Clarice; a son, David and Nancy, of Virginia; a daughter, Anne Marie and Tom Bronchetti, of Slingerlands, NY; a brother, John Aldridge, of Norwich; grandsons, Mark and Shannon Aldridge, of Fort Myers, FL and Jack and Lauren Aldridge, of Hermitage, TN; granddaughter, Alexandra and Tyler Pappas, of Mr. Albert Canada, Sophia Bronchetti and Natalie Bronchetti, both of Slingerlands; great-grandchildren, Julien, Elvy, Michael and Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Mildred Ryan and Pauline Burnap.
Services were held at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY, followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Hamilton.
Contributions in his memory may be made to SOMAC, 86 Lebanon St., Hamilton, NY 13346.
