|
|
Theodore F. "Ted" Derby, Sr. 1934 - 2019
N. UTICA - Mr. Theodore F. "Ted" Derby, Sr. passed peacefully with his wife's blessing as she was by his side on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Born in Utica on December 9, 1934, Theodore was the son of the late Ned and Helen (Yost) Derby. He attended St. Joseph Grammar School and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy.
During these years he was active in sports, especially basketball, baseball, and bowling. On February 23, 1957 he married the former Sylvia Weinstein with whom he shared 62 years in a unique union. Theirs was an old-school iteration of true love. Ted had a wife who supported all his activities and passions in life.
An entrepreneur at heart from his youth, he always was his own boss in the business world. He was a real estate agent and then later a real estate broker for 47 years. Ted had an engaging personality and a professional demeanor.
He was a league bowler at various area lanes and he participated in the televised Syracuse Bowls. He was known for his competitive, distinctive deliveries, and he bowled perfect games (300) and he received six rings! A proud moment in his life was when he was inaugurated into the Bowling Hall of Fame. He participated in the Heart Run and Walk and the Boilermaker Race for 15 years. Ted was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion Post #1376, and the former Moose Lodge. He practiced his Catholic faith at St. Mark's Church where he served as a Lector and an Usher.
Ted is survived by his wife, Sylvia; his daughter and son-in-law, Reneé and Scott Litten; his son and daughter-in-law, Theodore "Ted" Jr. and Marybeth Derby; grandchildren, Nicole Juteau and David Varela, and Adrienne Juteau; and his great-grandchildren, Kaila, and Kaden. He also leaves his in-laws, Sharon and Charlie Chapman, and Ernest and Linda LaTray. He was predeceased by a sister and three brothers.
Visitation will be held Thursday (today) from 4-7 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ted's memory may be considered to St. Mark's Church; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Theodore's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Friday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Mark's Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019