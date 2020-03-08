|
|
Theodore J. "Ted" Tubbs 1933 - 2020
MADISON - Theodore J. "Ted" Tubbs, 86, a lifelong resident of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020, with the love and support of his family by his side.
He was born in Utica on September 10, 1933, the son of the late Leon and Laura Rychwalski Tubbs. Ted attended Waterville Center School. Following high school, Ted enlisted in the United States Army serving as a military police officer during the Korean War. Following his tour, he was honorably discharged then returned home, where he continued his education at SUNY Morrisville, graduating in 1958, with an Associate's Degree in Food Science. On October 5, 1963, Ted was united in marriage to Brenda Taber. Ted had enjoyed a 35 year career, as a Farm Products Inspector for the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets. He also served his local community of Madison as the Water Commissioner from 1974-2014. One of Ted's prides and joys was his 120 acre "hobby" cattle farm. He attends the Madison United Methodist Church. Whether Ted was on the farm or digging up a water main, he was blessed to have his son, Tom, at his side.
The community will always remember Ted as being quick witted with a smile from ear to ear. His family will always cherish his memory as a devoted loving husband, father and grandfather.
Ted leaves behind his devoted wife of 56 years, Brenda; his cherished son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Jackie Tubbs, of Lafayette; cherished daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Steven Chaires, of Sherrill; four beloved grandchildren, Nicole and Alexis Tubbs and Ryan and Evan Chaires; one brother and sister-in-law, Thayne and Joyce Tubbs, of Raleigh, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
Ted was predeceased by his parents, Leon and Laura; and two brothers, Leon, Jr. and Donald.
Funeral services, with Military Honors, will be held in the Spring at the Madison Village Cemetery. In keeping with Ted's wishes, there will be no services or calling hours at this time.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison.
To offer condolences or to share a memory, please visit paulfuneralhome.net.
Donations in Ted's memory, can be made to the Madison United Methodist Church or to Hospice Palliative Care, Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2020