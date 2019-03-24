Home

J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home
40 W James St
Richfield Springs, NY 13439
(315) 858-1810
Theodore S. "Teddy" Krohn Sr.

Theodore S. "Teddy" Krohn Sr. Obituary
Theodore "Teddy" S. Krohn, Sr. 1949 - 2019
WEST WINFIELD - Theodore "Teddy" S. Krohn, Sr., age 69, husband of Helena (Jovita) Krohn, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at home.
He was born on March 25, 1949, in Little Falls, the son of the late Karl and Shirley Kast Krohn.
For many years, he worked as an electrician and was currently with Demco Corp. of East Syracuse.
Besides his wife of 22 years, Helen, he is survived by two sisters, Karen Collins, of Richfield Springs, and Jeannie McKleever, of Pooler, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his canine companion, Precious.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to West Winfield Fire Department, PO Box 158, West Winfield, NY 13491.
Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
