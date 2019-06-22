Theodore S. Remmer, Jr. 1952 - 2019

DEERFIELD - Theodore S. Remmer, Jr., 67, of Deerfield, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on January 12, 1952, in Utica, NY, the son of the late Theodore and Betty (Stephenson) Remmer, Sr. Ted was a graduate of Whitesboro Central Schools and attended welding trade school in Albany. On June 30, 1979, in Rome, NY, he was united in marriage to Diane Price and shared a blessed union of almost 40 years. Ted was a Maintenance Supervisor for many Utica area businesses, until his retirement in 2013.

He was a member of ABATE of NY and was a volunteer with the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, especially with their motorcycle rides and bottle collections, and along with his father, he was a member of the Yukon Hunting Club.

Ted was a very devoted and caring son and was the sole caretaker for his parents. He was also a loving husband, father and grandfather. Ted had a passion for motorcycles and would ride his as far and long as he could. He was also an avid hunter and gun collector.

Surviving are his wife, Diane, Deerfield; daughters, Brandie Remmer, Atlanta, GA, and Alexandria (Andrew) Kraengel, Moira; grandchildren, Adelaide, Lillian, Frederick, Theodore and Zachary; very special close friends, Dan (Lois) Benson and John (Peggy) Crowell; his loving aunts, uncles and cousins; and all his motorcycle brothers. He was predeceased by his sister, Renee.

Ted's family would like to extend their gratitude to the 2nd floor staff and physicians with Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown.

In keeping with Ted's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.

Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.

Remembrances in Ted's name may be made to the American Cancer Association, 110 Lomond Ct., Utica, NY 13502 or the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502.

Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 22 to June 23, 2019