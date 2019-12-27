The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Chrystie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore W. Chrystie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore W. Chrystie Obituary
Theodore W. Chrystie 1943 - 2019
UTICA - Theodore W. Chrystie, 76, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Theodore was born in Utica, on August 2, 1943. On February 8, 1964, he was united in marriage to Maria Chandler, a blessed union of 42 years, until her death in 2006.
Theodore is survived by his four children, Donald (Rowena) Chrystie, Utica, Marie "Tink" (David) Zaniewski, Utica, Rosalie "Roro" (Daniel) Siuta, Marcy, and Cherie (Scott) Sait, Whitesboro; five grandchildren, Danielle "Love of his life" (Eddie) Constantine, Craig (Brittnay) Siuta, T.J. Chrystie, Nicole Chrystie, and Scott Sait; and three great-grandchildren, Izabel Chrystie, Landon Siuta and Jason Constantine.
Calling hours for Mr. Chrystie will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2-4, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica with a service to be held at 4:00.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Hospice, especially Crystal, Irene and Cindy and the staff of the Abraham House especially Kourtney, Christina, Ze and Bonnie.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintz Funeral Service Inc
Download Now