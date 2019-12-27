|
Theodore W. Chrystie 1943 - 2019
UTICA - Theodore W. Chrystie, 76, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Theodore was born in Utica, on August 2, 1943. On February 8, 1964, he was united in marriage to Maria Chandler, a blessed union of 42 years, until her death in 2006.
Theodore is survived by his four children, Donald (Rowena) Chrystie, Utica, Marie "Tink" (David) Zaniewski, Utica, Rosalie "Roro" (Daniel) Siuta, Marcy, and Cherie (Scott) Sait, Whitesboro; five grandchildren, Danielle "Love of his life" (Eddie) Constantine, Craig (Brittnay) Siuta, T.J. Chrystie, Nicole Chrystie, and Scott Sait; and three great-grandchildren, Izabel Chrystie, Landon Siuta and Jason Constantine.
Calling hours for Mr. Chrystie will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2-4, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica with a service to be held at 4:00.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Hospice, especially Crystal, Irene and Cindy and the staff of the Abraham House especially Kourtney, Christina, Ze and Bonnie.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019