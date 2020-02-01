|
Theresa A. (Ingersoll) Lopata 1944 - 2020
CLINTON, NY - Mrs. Theresa A. (Ingersoll) Lopata, age 75, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center's Milstein Hospital Building, after a brief illness.
Born in Oswego, NY, Theresa was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary "Betty" (Carl) Ingersoll. She was raised and educated in Whitesboro, graduating from Whitesboro High School in 1962. She continued her education at Stony Brook University in New York where she earned a Bachelor's Degree. On August 11, 1965, in Sherrill, NY, she was united in marriage to Stanley J. Lopata.
At one time, Mrs. Lopata held a position with the Lebanon Rec Department and the Lebanon School District in Lebanon, NH, where she was the Secretary to the Superintendent. She also was elected to the Lebanon School Board and was later elected Chairman of that Board where she served for several years. Theresa was instrumental in raising the funding to place an addition on the Lebanon Library.
An avid collector of paperweights, she was a member of the Paperweight Collectors Association, Inc.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley; a daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Peter "Dan" Jubinski, of PA; two sons and daughters-in-law, Stanley "Joe" and Terry Lopata, of OR and Robert and Gena Lopata, of Philadelphia; three grandchildren, Julian Lopata, Gabe Lopata and Sam Lopata; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert "Bob" and Maria "Re" Ingersoll, of Albany; a sister and brother-in-law, Margaret "Peg" and James Sorce, of CO; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan and William "Bill" Neukirch, of TX. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Mrs. Lopata's wishes there will be no public visitation or funeral services. She will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitestown, at the convenience of the family. Please consider memorial contributions in Theresa's memory to the Kirkland Town Public Library, 55 ½ College Street, Clinton, NY 13323.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY.
To view Mrs. Lopata's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020