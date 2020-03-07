|
|
Theresa A. (Rotundo) Matt 1923 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Mrs. Theresa A. (Rotundo) Matt, 96, passed away peacefully, with loving family by her side, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Katherine Lutheran Home.
Theresa was born in Utica, on March 13, 1923, a daughter of the late Anthony and Maria (Spera) Rotundo. She was educated in local Catholic schools and a graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School. She later earned a Bachelor's Degree from The College of St. Rose, Albany. On June 28, 1951, Theresa was joined in marriage to Louis C. Matt, Sr. Louie and Theresa enjoyed a very loving marriage of over 46 years. Louie passed away on May 23, 1997.
Following college, Theresa was a substitute teacher in the Utica schools, as well as, teaching business courses at MVCC. She also worked in her dad's photography business, A. Rotundo Studio, for several years. During that time, along with her husband, Louis, a pharmacist, she was an integral part of the family operation, Oneida Square Pharmacy. Theresa later took a position with her brother, Dr. Marcello G. Rotundo, a well-known local dentist, running his office for many years.
Family was everything to Theresa. She was a wise and loving mother and grandmother and is survived by her three children, son, Louis Matt, Jr. and his wife, Sandra, of OH, son, Robert Matt and his wife, Susanne, of New Hartford and daughter, Mary Elizabeth Nudo and Joseph Zielinski, of Utica; two grandchildren, Michael G. Matt and his wife, Mackenzie and Marisa E. Matt and her fiancé, Timmy Thompson; her adored great-grandson, Theodore F. Matt; and also many nieces and nephews, Dr. and Mrs. Anthony Dardano, Dr. and Mrs. S. Victor Falcone, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Dardano, Cathy and Jeffrey Ray, Barbara and Steve Clark and Robert and Shonna Loudis. She also leaves Dr. and Mrs. Anthony Furino, who always held a special place in her heart. She was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Marcello G. Rotundo; and her sister, Helen Loudis.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. The family will greet visitors following Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to offer a very heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Valleycrest Unit of the Lutheran Home for the care and compassion shown to Theresa during her stay.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Theresa's memory to the Lutheran Foundation at communitywellness partners.org.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020