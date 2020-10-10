1/1
Theresa C. Nero-Natarelli
1942 - 2020
HALFMOON, NY - Theresa Congetta Nero-Natarelli, 78, of DeVoe Drive, died from metastatic colon cancer on Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home in the loving care of her family.
She was born on August 30, 1942, in Cleveland, OH and was the daughter of the late Peter and Josephine Cacciatore Nero.
Theresa's occupation was a Circuit Board Line Processor for MDS in Herkimer and General Electric in Utica.
In 1975, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas Natarelli, Jr., who passed in 1995
Theresa was paralyzed due to MS in 1987, thus making her wheelchair bound. Although she was termed disabled, her incredible strength and determination to live, no matter how difficult each day was, did not stop her from living a beautiful life. In 2000, she moved in with her daughter and family. While in Clifton Park, she was blessed and honored to help raise her three grandchildren and anyone else who came to the house. She was the definition of grace, perseverance and inspiration. She always had a hint of humor to each day. Her life was made full by her doodles, Chloe and Simba. She was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park.
She is the devoted mother of Renee M. (Rick) Barlow, of Halfmoon; and cherished Grandma Theresa of Adam, Joshua Nicholas and Nicole Barlow, all of Halfmoon. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Theresa's Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065, where the mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Monday, in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Herkimer, NY, on Wednesday, at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Animal Support Project PO Box 68, Cropseyville NY 12052 and to the Bernie and Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Ctr., 43 New Scotland Ave Albany NY 12208.
Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, facial covering and social distancing will be adhered to.
View Theresa's Memorial Video tribute or offer online condolences, by visiting gordoncemerick funeralhome.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
