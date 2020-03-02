|
Theresa F. Christian 1959 - 2020
BARNEVELD - Theresa F. Christian, 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Faxton St. Luke's Health Care.
She was born on September 11, 1959, in PA, a daughter of Guy and Anna (Ford) DeLeonardo. On July 2, 2006, in Marcy, she was united in marriage to her best friend and longtime companion of 25 years, Glen Christian. A blessed union filled with much love and mutual devotion.
She was employed for over 25 years with Hartford Insurance, a job she truly loved and enjoyed. She was a member of Redeemer Church on Herkimer Rd. in Utica.
Theresa was a very loving and giving person who gave of herself throughout her whole life. She gave in death as she gave in life and was an eye donor giving the gift of sight. Someone, somewhere will actually see life through her beautiful eyes. She was an avid reader and was a great conversationalist. She is remembered by her family as the most loving and kindest person who they ever knew. She was funny, smart and at times she could even be a bit sarcastic.
She is survived by her husband, Glen Christian; her mother, Anna DeLeonardo; her children, Shannon Arroyo, Justin (Katelyn) Zarnoch and Megan (Justin) Hayes. She leaves her grandchildren, Mersadies Arroyo, Arysely Acevedo, Roberto Acevedo, Jr., Austin Hayes and Landon Hayes. She also leaves her siblings, Mike (Mary) Hall, Kim (Bob) Harris, Anna (Butch) Knopka, Virginia (Dave) Bromsey, Guy (Kelli) DeLeonardo, Tony (Kathy) DeLeonardo, Bob (Christa) DeLeonardo and Beverly (Rick) Krebs. She leaves her sister-in-law, Roberta Marano; and a brother-in-law, Mark (Kathy) Christian. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Guy DeLeonardo.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the ICU staff at Faxton St. Luke's Health Care especially RN Stephanie LaQuay for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that was given to Theresa during her illness.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. in Whitesboro with Pastor Mark Schilling of the Redeemer Church officiating. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Rescue Mission in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020