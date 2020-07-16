Theresa (Fanelli) Forlano 1929 - 2020
Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Theresa (Fanelli) Forlano, 90, formerly of New Hartford, entered into eternal rest on July 13, 2020.
Theresa was born in Utica, on July 23, 1929, the daughter of Rocco and Lyda (Critelli) Fanelli. She was raised and educated in Utica and was 1947 graduate of Proctor High School. On September 30, 1950, Theresa was united in marriage with Carl Forlano, Sr., a blessed union of 54 years until Carl's death in 2004. For many years, Theresa was employed with the NY Telephone Company, Utica. Theresa was a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Anthony's Church, Utica.
She enjoyed her many trips with her beloved husband, sister, Peggy and brother-in-law, Jerry. Theresa had a spitfire personality and a great sense of humor. Her sense of fashion was evident, as she always wore the latest styles, the color blue being her favorite. The coffee was always on at Theresa's house, just in case someone stopped by and of course, everyone was welcome. She loved to sing, especially the song, Que Sera Sera. Family and friends were most important to Theresa. She lived her life to the fullest and will be sorely missed.
Mrs. Forlano is survived by her children, Carl Forlano, Jr. and his wife, Therese Plante, Annabelle McLaughlin and her husband, Robert and Brett Forlano; two cherished sisters, Peggy Reginelli and Roxann and Terry Heintz; as well as six adored grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Forlano's funeral will be held on Friday (today), July 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, Utica, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Her Rite of Committal and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
Please omit floral offerings and consider the needs of the family. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Mrs. Forlano's family would like to thank the entire staff at the Pines at Utica, for the wonderful care you provided and friendship you shared with Theresa over the last several years.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
.