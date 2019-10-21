|
Theresa M. Nicotera 1936 - 2019
UTICA - Theresa M. Nicotera, 83, of Utica, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford, with her loving family by her side.
Theresa was born in Utica, on October 7, 1936, the daughter of Frank and Flora (Nitti) Mazza. She was raised in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On April 27, 1957, Theresa was united in marriage with Jesse F. Nicotera at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church in Utica. Jesse passed away in 2013. For many years, until her retirement, Theresa was employed as a crossing guard with the Utica Police Department. Theresa enjoyed being with family and friends and sharing a good conversation with them. She was of the Catholic faith.
Mrs. Nicotera is survived by four children, Tamara Smith, of MI, Steven Nicotera and his wife, Cindy, of Sylvan Beach, Melissa Nicotera-Marsh, of Utica and Daniel Nicotera and his wife, Tanya, of St. Johnsville; nine cherished grandchildren, Tierney O'Dowd and her husband, Patrick, Jessica Neise and her husband, James, Thomas Nicotera, Brittany Marsh, Bryce Nicotera, Brock Nicotera, Brennan Nicotera, Carlo Nicotera and Caleb Nicotera; one sister, Janice Barton, of MN; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Steven Nicotera, Jr.; one sister, Patricia Sperbeck; and two brothers, Frank Mazza and Robert Mazza.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church, 648 Jay St., Utica. Her Rite of Committal and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Utica.
Those wishing to make a donation in Theresa's memory, please consider , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019