Theresa M. Santa Croce 1926 - 2019
ST. PETERSBURG, FL- Theresa M. Santa Croce, 92, passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Theresa was born in Utica, on May 18, 1926, the daughter of the late Gerald and Petronella Graniero. She was a graduate of Thomas R. Proctor High School. On November 26, 1949, she married Eugene Santa Croce and they shared a wonderful marriage, until his passing in 1974. Theresa was the matriarch of her family and will be greatly missed by all.
Theresa is survived by her son and three daughters, Eugene and Deborah, of Utica, Suzanne and Morteza Ahmadi, of St. Petersburg, Joan Cupolo, of St. Petersburg, Lorraine and Don Dunn, of Seminole, FL; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two infant children, James and Penny; grandson, Behrooz Ahmadi; sister, Jenny Cardamone; and brother, Benny Graniero.
Services and interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019