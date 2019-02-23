|
Mrs. Theresa M. Schrader 1958 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Mrs. Theresa M. (Bronga) Schrader, age 60, of Whitesboro, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Utica on March 1, 1958, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Leaman Bronga, and was educated in local schools. On November 23, 1974, she was married to the love of her life, John Jay Schrader, in Utica, a loving and devoted union of 44 years. Theresa was employed with the Medical Arts Group until her retirement. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and the most wonderful "Nonnie" one could ever have. Theresa gave up her work career to care for her cherished grandchildren and reveled in every moment she spent with them. A truly remarkable woman, she was a wild child, a true 70's hippie chic. She will be forever missed by her loving family.
Surviving are her beloved husband, John; three daughters and sons-in-law, Starlene McKenney, Crissy and Jason Roberts and Brandi and Matthew Boyer; her cherished grandchildren, Madison and Aiden McKenney, Marissa and Jason "JJ" Roberts, Jr., Angeno, Bella, Twins Mia and Mya and Angelina "Lena" Dorsagno and Maddy Boyer; her siblings, Jo-Ann Bronga, Joseph Bronga and wife, Yvonne, Anna Sardina and husband, Mike, Charles "Chuckie" Bronga, John Bronga and Linda Guarascio and husband, Frank; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Beverly Bullis.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Burrstone Rd. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Sunday (today) from 2-4 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave.
Online sympathy at
www.scalaroefaro.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019