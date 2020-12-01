Theresa Marie (Dolce) Mazzara 1932 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Theresa Marie "Terry" (Dolce) Mazzara, age 88, graciously went home to the Lord when she passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 29, 2020 with her family by her side.
Born in Utica on March 30, 1932, Theresa was the daughter of the late Gerald and Jane (Carnavale) Dolce. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1950 where she was affectionately known as "Dimples". On July 12, 1950 she married Salvatore F. Mazzara, Jr.
It all began on a Ferris wheel and a 'first kiss'! It was the start of a lifetime filled with a great deal of love and devotion, and their family was everything to them. Sal passed away on February 20, 2000, and Terry missed him dearly. She is now reunited with "Miz", her Sal, and her children know she is now complete.
Terry worked as a Math and Reading Teacher's Assistant at Albany Street School for over 30 years. She loved children so it was a perfect profession for her. She was also an active board member of the Utica Teaching Assistants and Aides Organization and a protective advocate of her fellow workers. When her husband Sal became ill, she retired to care for him. Terry was a loving, nurturing woman who displayed unconditional love, every time, everywhere. If her children had a problem, nothing was more important to her than being by their side. She was a guardian angel to her children. She actively enjoyed life, like a well planned meal - a lively main course with a side of adventure, to go! She was a woman for all seasons and sports. She enjoyed skiing and was a member of the Snow Ridge Ski Club, and it was a family affair. She was a die-hard Yankees fan attending games at the stadium, and managing to get autographs! When football season began, it was the Buffalo Bills that she followed with a passion. She loved playing bocce, swimming, taking long walks in the park, ice skating with precision at the Parkway. The adventure and solitude of their time at Raquette Lake spent boating, hiking, and snow shoeing, bonded the Mazzaras; it seems just like yesterday and all were together participating. Sunday dinners were a must…and she hosted Christmas Eve and birthday gatherings. Her Italian specialties, including her sauce, were delectable, and her baked goods and homemade grape jelly were delicious. And believe it or not, she was also an excellent seamstress, and every stitch was sewn with love and the craftsmanship she put into her work. She also found pleasure as an avid reader and rarely ever missed a Broadway Musical in New York City! Although her children gave her great joy and respect, her grandchildren gave her a renewed high level of love in her heart. She adored them, and "Nonnie" was blessed to be adored by them. She was the pied piper of her grandchildren and their friends, and nothing but love and respect came from those children as they followed her everywhere. They were best friends with her and offered her companionship. She supported all of their events, traveled to away games, and was their best champion and cheerleader. And the third generation, her great-grandchildren, ignited a sparkle within her!
A woman of great faith, Terry was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. She attended Saturday Mass at 4:00 pm, participated in the annual festival, counted the weekly contributions from the congregation, and honored the traditions of the church which were so important to her. She prayed the Rosary, lighted candles for other's intentions, remained vigilant of St. Theresa's wisdom to "have courage for whatever comes in life." She was devoted to her tradition of setting up her large-as-life Nativity Manger scene outside her home during the Holy Christmas season.
Theresa is survived by her children and their loves, Frank S. Mazzara, Lynda A. Mazzara and Mark Szczygiel, Maria L. and Charles Moriarty, and Terri A. Mazzara and Lucille Puleo; her grandchildren, Salvatore and Anna Mazzara, Joseph and Deidre Mazzara, Jennifer and Brian Schillaci; Mamie and Louis Faga, Heidi and Andrew Fowler; Briana Moriarty, and Theresa Moriarty-Higgins and her husband Martin. She was also great-Nonnie to Elley Lu Fowler, Andrew Salvatore "Drew" Fowler, Saoirse Jane Faga, and Sullivan Joseph "Sully" Faga. She also leaves her sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine "Gerri" and Richard Ziezio; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; sister-in-law, Kay Mazzara; best friends, Patricia Tedesco and her family, and Joanna Papagno with whom she shared common interests, family ties, and great times. Terry loved animals and fell in love with her son's Alaskan Malamute "Sierra" who was her protector, and when she passed, Terry was heartbroken. She was predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Carmella and Frank Manella, and Delores and Philip Turchetti; and in-laws, Theresa and Edward Boor, Leonida and Robert Oliver, Emma and Charles Wooline, Anthony Mazzara, Frank and Diane Mazzara, and Maria and Edward Wallace.
The family extends their gratitude to Dr. Anthony Malvasi, Terry's General Practitioner who was so comprehensive in his care; Cheryl Taylor, her Direct Care Aide who has been by Terry's side with great devotion; and the staff at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center who were outstanding in tending to Terry as well as her family.
The family will honor and commemorate Terry's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Terry's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Friday morning at 11:30 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Face masks covering your nose and mouth are required, and social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented. Memorial contributions in Terry's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
online at https://www.stjude.org/donate
or Upstate Cerebral Palsy Tradewinds Education Program online at https://www.upstatecp.org/ways-to-give/donate
; envelopes will also be available at the service. Entombment will take place in the family's private mausoleum in St. Agnes Cemetery.
