Nicholas J Bush Funeral Home Inc
7751 Merrick Rd
Rome, NY 13440
(315) 337-2950
Theresa S. Sergio

Theresa S. Sergio Obituary
Theresa S. Sergio 1932 - 2019
ROME - Theresa S. Sergio, fondly known as "Sito", 86, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Rome Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Utica, NY, on October 12, 1932, daughter of the late Ferris and Barbara Harb Nojaim. Theresa graduated from Proctor High School, Class of 1950. Theresa was formerly married to the late Humbert D. Sergio. She retired from Griffiss Air Force Base and was a former employee of Met Life. Theresa was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Marion Guild, G.A.L.S. and South Rome Senior Center.
Surviving are two daughters, Donna Sergio- Neidig and her husband, Rich, Rome and Carla J. Scotto, Pittsford, NY; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Lucy Nojaim, Utica; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters, Karen Sergio and Dina Sergio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Church, 210 E. Dominick St., Rome, with the Rev. Paul F. Angelicchio officiating. The family will receive friends at church from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., prior to the Funeral Mass. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are by the Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home, Inc., 7751 Merrick Rd., Rome, NY.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.njbushfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
