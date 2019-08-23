|
Theresa (DiGeorge) Sabino 1922 - 2019
CHARLOTTE, NC - Theresa (DiGeorge) Sabino passed away on August 20, 2019 in Charlotte, NC.
Born, April 15, 1922, the daughter of the late Tommasso and Providenza (LoGalbo) DiGeorge. A 1940 graduate of T.R. Proctor High School in which her yearbook motto still describes her "In quietness and confidence she finds her faith". She married Salvatore (Sam) Sabino on August 13, 1942 and shared 58 years of marriage before his passing on May 22, 2000.
Theresa is survived by her daughter, five sons and their spouses, Georgianna (Daryl) Pudney, Peter (Shannen), Dennis (Anita), Richard (Marsha), Samuel (Marlene) and Geary (Sharon) Sabino; sisters, Shirley Sabino and Phyllis Tipton; brother, Francis DiGeorge; thirteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Theresa's love of family and friends always made her home warm and welcoming. The smell of sauce and meatballs cooking on Sundays will never go away.
Theresa was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Justice, Annette Rastani, Rosalie Loubriel; brother, John; and her in-laws.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on September 7, 2019 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC. A luncheon will follow, details pending.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019