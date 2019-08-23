Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Sabino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa (DiGeorge) Sabino


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa (DiGeorge) Sabino Obituary
Theresa (DiGeorge) Sabino 1922 - 2019
CHARLOTTE, NC - Theresa (DiGeorge) Sabino passed away on August 20, 2019 in Charlotte, NC.
Born, April 15, 1922, the daughter of the late Tommasso and Providenza (LoGalbo) DiGeorge. A 1940 graduate of T.R. Proctor High School in which her yearbook motto still describes her "In quietness and confidence she finds her faith". She married Salvatore (Sam) Sabino on August 13, 1942 and shared 58 years of marriage before his passing on May 22, 2000.
Theresa is survived by her daughter, five sons and their spouses, Georgianna (Daryl) Pudney, Peter (Shannen), Dennis (Anita), Richard (Marsha), Samuel (Marlene) and Geary (Sharon) Sabino; sisters, Shirley Sabino and Phyllis Tipton; brother, Francis DiGeorge; thirteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Theresa's love of family and friends always made her home warm and welcoming. The smell of sauce and meatballs cooking on Sundays will never go away.
Theresa was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Justice, Annette Rastani, Rosalie Loubriel; brother, John; and her in-laws.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on September 7, 2019 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC. A luncheon will follow, details pending.
Online condolences may be left for the family at kepnerfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now