|
|
Therese A. Boehlert 1928 - 2020
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother
NEW YORK MILLS, NY – Therese A. Boehlert, 91, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born on March 12, 1928, in Utica, the daughter of John and Rena (Encarnacao) Murray. Therese was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. On August 2, 1947, she married Gerald B. Boehlert. They shared a blessed union of over 51 years prior to his passing in April 1999. She was employed with Oneida County Department of Social Services for 27 years prior to retiring in 1991.
Therese is survived by her children, Timothy (Paula) Boehlert, Marianne Mankad, Michael (Cindy) Boehlert, Therese Boehlert, Thomas Boehlert and Melissa (Lester) Swald; grandchildren, Darlene (Mike), JR (Deanna), Damian (Marie), Joy (Steve), Tiffany (Dana), Timothy (Marcella), Greg, Tessa (Mike), Emily, David (Victoria), Rich (Jenn), Melinda (Bill), Katie (Steve), Thomas, Christopher, Geralyn and Ethan; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister, Frances McCann; daughter-in-law, Virginia Boehlert; sister-in-law, Barbara Surdyk; along with her adopted family, the Kim's; Cathie and Ed Maziarz; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Therese was predeceased by her husband, Gerald; sons, Staff Sgt. (UPD) Gerald and Gregory; son-in-law, Dhimantkumar Mankad, MD; daughters-in-law, Darlene and Sandy Boehlert; brothers, John and Berte Murray; sister, Mary (Bob) McNeil; brothers-in-law, Ed McCann, Paul (Peg) Boehlert, John (Jane) Boehlert and Ray Surdyk.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. with Sister Maureen Denn, CSJ, officiating.
Interment will be private in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Therese's name may be made to St. Frances de Sales Alumni. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Boehlert family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare ER and Second Floor, along with Sister Maureen Denn for the kindness and compassion shown to Therese.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020