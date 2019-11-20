Home

Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E Main St
Waterville, NY 13480
(315) 841-4211
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel of Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E. Main St.
Waterville, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel of Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E. Main St.
Waterville, NY
View Map
Theresia M. Sutton


1974 - 2019
WATERVILLE - Theresia M. Sutton, 45, of White St., passed away, Monday, November 18, 2019, at home.
She was born, May 6, 1974, in Middletown, NY, a daughter of Charles and Marianne Bethke Hotaling and was a graduate of Waterville High School. Living most of her life in Georgia, she loved being a mom who adored her son and daughters. She was a skin care specialist for Sephora. Theresia enjoyed heavy metal music and going to concerts. She started the Atlanta Heavy Metal Group.
Surviving are her parents, Charles and Melody Hotaling, of Waterville; her children, Brandyn Stonebraker and Alyssa and Ashlynn Motter, all of Georgia; paternal grandmother, Eileen Hotaling, of Endicott; sisters, Erika Hotaling (Jeff Cota), of Sauquoit and Bridget (John) Rounds, of New Hampshire; nephews, Jacob Cota and Jackson Rounds; niece, Annalyse Cota; and stepmother, Susan Conley, of Vermont. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother, Marianne.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel of Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment is private at the convenience of her family.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
