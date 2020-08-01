Thomas A. Farr 1944 - 2020
STITTVILLE - Thomas A. Farr, 75, passed away peacefully at home, on July 29, 2020, with his loving family at his side.
He was born on August 15, 1944, in Utica, a son of the late Milton B. and Marjorie Evans Farr and was a 1962 graduate of Holland Patent High School.
Tom proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy and on February 12, 1966, was united in marriage with Sylvia Glaviano, at the Stittville United Methodist Church.
He began his working career at Parts Supply in Rome and in 1980, he and Sylvia purchased the business. With the help of his family, they have been providing the area with dedicated service and quality products at a fair price to this day.
Tom loved his vehicles, owning many high performance cars and trucks over the years and also boarded horses. He and his family created many fond memories as they traveled to various riding competitions throughout the Northeast.
His memberships included the Stittville V.F.W., American Legion Post 161 and the N.Y.S. Automotive Wholesalers Assoc.
Tom was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will forever remain in the hearTs of those he loved; his devoted wife of 54 years, Sylvia; his son and daughter-in-law; Thomas and Colleen Farr; his daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and Peter Bunn; his grandchildren, Jessica Coddington, Joshua Farr and Victoria Lee Bunn; his great-granddaughter; Savannah Williams; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Gloria and Leonard Broomfield and Janice and Thomas Callaghan; his brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Laylien Farr; his mother-in-law, Iva Glaviano; his brother-in-law, John C. and Linda Glaviano; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Wayne Farr.
Tom's family will be receiving family and friends in celebration of his life, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 2-4, at the family's home at 7480 Alvord Rd. in Stittville.
While there, please observe the CDC's mask and social distancing requirements.
Those wishing to honor Tom's memory, may do so through contributions to Hospice and Palliative Care-4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 (www.hospicecareinc.org
), the Stevens-Swan Humane Society-5664 Horatio St., Utica, N.Y. 13502 (www.stevens-swan.org
) or Re-ride Quarter Horse Adoption-12401 E. US Hwy. 36, Marysville, OH. 43040 (www.reridequarterhorseadoption.com
).
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
.