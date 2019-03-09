|
Thomas A. Francis 1947 - 2019
SYRACUSE - On February 24, 2019, longtime Syracuse resident, Tom Francis, passed away at his home in Utica, with his wife, Laurie, by his side. His passing was the result of a valiant 10 year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Tom was born on February 3, 1947, in Rutland, Vermont, to the late Harold Francis and Beulah Walker Francis. On October 31, 1969, he married Lorelei (Laurie) Wetsig in her family's home at 38 Arlington Road, Utica. He graduated from Utica College of Syracuse University with a degree in Contracting and Construction in 1970.
Tom started his lifelong commitment to housing and community development in 1969 with his first job as Zoning Administrator/Chief Inspector for the City of Utica, Department of Codes Enforcement. In 1974, he was hired by the City of Syracuse, first as a Senior Program Planner, Department of Community Development and then, in 1978, as Assistant Director, Syracuse Division of Buildings and Property Rehabilitation. In 1981, Tom was named Executive Director of Syracuse Neighborhood Services (SNHS). Six years later, he became the Executive Director of Syracuse Model Neighborhood Corporation (SMNC) where he remained until his retirement in June 2015.
When not working, Tom loved to travel, especially to New Orleans, or boating with his wife and friends in the Finger Lakes, Lake Champlain and in Canada with Old Port Montreal being his favorite boating destination. He was always happy, interested in others and a friend to all. In recent years, Tom and Laurie added RVing to their activities with summers in Orwell, Vermont and fall trips to Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida and the eastern coastline.
When asked what his best accomplishment was and what made him happiest, Tom always said being the parent of two successful and happy children, his daughter, Stephanie, and his son, Jeremy. And if that wasn't enough, eight years ago Tom became "Tommy" to his two beautiful grandchildren, Isla Susan Francis and Kian Adams Francis. His family made him the happiest man in the world. In addition to his immediate family, Tom is also survived by two sisters, Martha Clifford and her husband, Jack, and Virginia Jackson; two brothers, Rick Francis and his wife, Janis, and Michael Francis and his wife, Marianne; as well as 10 nieces and nephews and their offspring.
A special thank you is extended to Dr. Komgrit Chukiert and his devoted pulmonary staff in Utica and to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., based in New Hartford. These providers made it possible for Tom to live the remainder of his life comfortably in the warmth of his home with his loving family attending to his care.
A celebration of Tom's life is planned for Thursday, March 21, 2019, with visitation from 2-4 p.m., immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at the Burns-Garfield Funeral Home at 3175 E. Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY.
If you would like to make a contribution in Tom's memory, please consider the Pulmonary Fibrosis Fund at the HealthWell Foundation. When sending your gift, please include the name of the fund (Pulmonary Fibrosis Fund) as well as Tom's name. Checks may be made out and mailed to: HealthWell Foundation Headquarters, 20440 Century Blvd., Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874. If you would prefer to make your gift electronically, please go to [email protected] Your gift to the HealthWell Foundation Pulmonary Fibrosis Fund will fill a critical need. Four out of 10 Americans with health insurance coverage cannot afford their copays, premiums and deductibles. Your donation helps the Foundation fulfill its mission - to reduce financial barriers to care for underinsured patients with chronic or life-altering diseases.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019