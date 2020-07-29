Thomas A. Leary 1934 - 2020
SCHUYLER - Thomas A. Leary, 85, of Schuyler, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Thomas was born in Little Falls, on October 27, 1934, the son of Arthur and Agnes (Donovan) Leary. He was raised and educated in Richfield Springs and attended Union College. In 1958, he enlisted in the Army and served with the 502nd Infantry 101st Airborne Division. On May 5, 1962, Thomas was united in marriage to Mary R. Bezold, a blessed union of 52 years, until her death in 2014. Thomas owned and operated Green Acres and Estate Homes in Schuyler. He was a member of St. Mark's Church, N. Utica, V.F.W. Post #8728, The Airborne Association, for a time served on the Zoning Board in Schuyler and while in High School was a New York State Wrestling Champion. Thomas is survived by his two sons, Robert (Kerry) Leary, Oneonta and William Leary, Utica; five grandchildren, Molly, Jeremy, Kiernan, Emilee and Anne Marie; and two sisters, Margaret (Richard) Slocum and Mary Dwyer, both of The Villages, FL. Thomas was predeceased by his twin brother, John Leary.
Calling hours for Mr. Leary will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 10:00 - 12:00, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., Utica with a service to be held at 12:00. Burial with Military Honors will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Richfield Springs.
Those so wishing may make donations to the Abraham House in Thomas' memory.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions everyone must wear a face covering upon entering the funeral home and social distancing protocols must be adhered to once inside.
