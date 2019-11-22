|
Mr. Thomas A. Lewis 1932 - 2019
Beloved Father and Grandfather
UTICA - Mr. Thomas A. Lewis, age 87, of Utica, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Utica on October 14, 1932, a son of the late Shafie and Hazel Shahoud Lewis and was educated in local schools. On September 25, 1971, he was married to Carol M. Pucine in St. Louis Gonzaga Church, a loving and blessed union of 29 years until her passing on July 3, 2001. Thomas was employed as a Quality Control Inspector for the Kelsey Hayes/Utica Corp. Co. for many years until his retirement. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, whose life centered around his family, especially his grandchildren, who were the light of his life. Tom was also an avid Yankees Fan and enjoyed his card games with family and friends. He will be sadly missed, but his family will forever hold his memory in their hearts.
Surviving are two beloved sons and daughters-in-law Thomas J. and Adriana Lewis, of Utica and John A. and Nadine Lewis, of Valatie, NY; his cherished and adored grandchildren, Isabella, Abigail, Giuseppe, Jayden and Aaliyah Lewis; one sister, Shirley Lewis, of New Hartford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two sisters, Jennie and Rosemary Lewis; and four brothers, Louis, Kenneth, Eddie and Gerald Lewis.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday (today) from 2-4 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. Funeral services will be at the conclusion of visitation at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home with the Deacon Paul Salamy officiating. Private interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019