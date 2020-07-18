Thomas A. Mariani, Sr.
FRANKFORT - Thomas A. Mariani, Sr., unexpectedly went to be with his Lord, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Marilyn; his daughter, Pamela Reece, of Frankfort; two sons and daughters-in-law, Tom, Jr. and Tassey Mariani, of Darnestown, MD and Matthew Mariani and Dr. Meredith Josephs, of Washington, DC; and five cherished grandchildren, Margaret, Anna and Nicholas Mariani, Andrea and Richard Nitti, Mark Reece and fiancée, Mary View and her son, Luke; his sister, Rosemary Assaro, of Utica; sister-in-law, Carol Abrams, of Utica; and many special nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother, Andrew Mariani; and two sisters, Catherine Marchio and Joanne Pugliese; and a sister-in-law, Deanna Tremlin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m., in St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church. In keeping with CDC regulations, face masks, social distancing and name registration at church are mandatory.
Online sympathy www.scalaroefaro.com
.