Thomas Allen Sears 1925 - 2019
ROME - Thomas Allen Sears, 94, of Rome, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Rome Memorial Hospital ECF.
He was born January 14, 1925, in Rome, NY, the son of Howard P. and Marion Sexton Sears, Sr. Mr. Sears graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1943. He served in the American Merchant Marines from 1943 to 1947. After serving his country, Mr. Sears graduated from Syracuse University in 1951. On May 20, 1967, he married Winifred Williams Werstein in the First Presbyterian Church, Rome. He was Vice President of Sears Oil Company. Mr. Sears was a member of the United States Power Squadron and secretary of the Utica Power Squadron for 25 years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Fish Creek Game Club, Lake Delta Yacht Club, Rome Club, and served on the Varflex Scholarship Board for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Winifred; three sons, Christian Werstein, Mark (Cindy) Werstein and Frederick (Caroline) Werstein; one brother, Howard P. (Christine) Sears, Jr.; grandchildren, Kurt Werstein, Matthew (Adriana) Werstein, William Werstein and Sarah (Bill) Buonocore; great-grandchildren, Alex Werstein, and Gabriella and Nicholas Buonocore; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Sears was predeceased by two sisters, Elizabeth McDowell and Barbara DeHimer.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, at the First Presbyterian Church, Rome. Interment will be private. Relatives and friends may call at Strong-Burns and Sprock Funeral Home, 7551 Merrick Road, Rome, Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rome Rescue Mission, 413 E. Dominick St., Rome, NY 13440 or the Humane Society of Rome, Inc., PO Box 4572, Rome, NY 13440.
Arrangements are entrusted to Prince-Boyd & Hyatt Home for Funerals, Inc., Rome.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019