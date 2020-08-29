Thomas B. Sokolowski 1944 - 2020
N. UTICA - Mr. Thomas B. Sokolowski, 75, of N. Utica, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Abraham House, Utica, with his loving family by his side.
Thomas was born in Utica, on October 21, 1944, the son of Bernard and Ruth (Cookinham) Sokolowski and received his education in local schools. On November 15, 1969, Thomas was united in marriage with Joan Marie Christiansen at St. Peter's Church, N. Utica. For many years, he was employed with the Laborers International Union Local 35 and worked with various local companies, including Beebe Construction, Gaetano Construction and was especially proud to have worked with Buck Construction Company.
Tom enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden, golf, woodworking, fishing, playing the ponies and especially attending his grandchildren's various activities and sporting events. Tom looked forward to breakfast with friends, Billy Williams and Johnny Messa and his morning phone calls with his brother, Ed, where the two would solve the world's problems. Tom also enjoyed delicious Sunday '
"parents dinners" at his son Mark's house in the company of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a devout Catholic and extremely proud of his Christian faith.
Mr. Sokolowski is survived by his beloved wife, Joan Marie; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Tammie Sokolowski, of Deerfield and Matthew and Shelly Sokolowski, of SC; five cherished grandchildren, Elizabeth and Dr. Ryan Staib, of Syracuse, Anthony Sokolowski, Esq., of Albany, Dean Sokolowski, of Utica, Bradley Stafford and his fiancée, Allie Snow, of VA and Bryan Sokolowski, of SC; three adored great-grandchildren, Giovanni Sokolowski-Fusco, Ryan Staib, Jr. and Claire Staib; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Frederick and Linda Sokolowski, of Utica and Edward Sokolowski, of Schuyler; a brother-in-law, Dale Strife, of Utica; in-laws, Mary Dunham, of NYC, Elizabeth Christiansen, of Deerfield, Norma Christiansen, of Marcy, John and Carol Christiansen, of NC, Kenneth and Ellen Christiansen, of NH, Richard and Mary Christiansen, Joseph and Ellen Christiansen and Peter and Marge Christiansen, all of Utica; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves his canine companion, Bear.
He was predeceased by his parents; cherished mother-in-law, Lena Christiansen; two sisters, Margaret Sokolowski and Patricia Strife; and four brothers-in-law, William Christiansen, James Christiansen, Douglas Christiansen and Gary Dunham.
Visitation for family and friends is Monday, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. Mr. Sokolowski's funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Face coverings are required and social distancing protocols must be observed.
Those wishing to make a donation in Tom's memory, please consider the Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY 13501.
Mr. Sokolowski's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to several doctors at Slocum Dixon, especially Dr. Razia for their dedication to Tom's care. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at the Abraham House for the compassionate care provided to Tom in his final hours.
