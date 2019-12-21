Home

John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Thomas C. Keene

Thomas C. Keene Obituary
Thomas C. Keene 1953 - 2019
FLEETWOOD, PA - Thomas C. Keene, 66, of Fleetwood, PA, passed away, suddenly at his home, on December 9, 2019.
Born in Utica, NY, to the late Carolyn (Wesley) and William W. Keene, he attended St. John the Evangelist Elementary and New Hartford High School. In high school, he was a standout wrestler and saxophone player and competed in a variety of other sports. Upon graduation, he earned an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy.
Tom graduated from Utica College of Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Management. He worked as a project manager for several leading steel fabrication companies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
He enjoyed driving his red Corvette, golfing and visiting the family camp at Cedar Lake Golf Club. Tom was an avid follower of Syracuse University basketball and football.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Shannon (Jason) Barber; and two grandchildren, Lauren and Cameron; sisters, Marianne Pratt, Lorraine (Ken) Circelli, Nancy (Joe) Maiorella, Dianne Keene and Susan (Al) Bruni; brother, Judson (Diana) Keene; Shannon's half-sister, Amber (Riccardo) Ravaschio; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 66 Oxford Road, New Hartford. Immediately following the Mass, a luncheon in celebration of Tom's life will be held. Family and friends are invited to attend. Interment in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local VA Medical Center.
Words of comfort may be emailed to the family at [email protected]
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 29, 2019
