Thomas D. Hawkins, Sr. 1948 - 2019
TOWN OF LEE - Thomas D. Hawkins, Sr., age 71, of the Town of Lee, passed away, November 7, 2019, at Rome Memorial Hospital.
He was born, June 23, 1948, in Rome, a son of the late Roy W., Sr. and Ellen Hendrickson Hawkins. He graduated from Holland Patent Central School and later attended the Berkley School of Music in Boston. He was a talented trumpet player and toured with the Cleveland Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps.
On October 2, 2016, Tom was united in marriage to the former Catherine Burke Maalouf, in Rome. Tom had former marriages to Barbara Ryan and Janet Thomas.
He founded Hawkins and Hurlbut Sanitation Service in 1980 and served as its president for 33 years until his retirement in 2013.
He enjoyed serving the communities of Oneida and Madison County, where he made many friends over the years.
He was a member of New Testament Church and was an active and caring participant with Prison Fellowship Ministries. He loved his Savior, Jesus Christ and loved to tell everyone about Him and God's Gift of Eternal Life. One of his favorite Bible verses was John 3:16.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Catherine; a daughter, EllieLynn Hawkins, of Ava; two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas, Jr. and Jodi Hawkins, of Rome and Roy W. and Carrie Hawkins, of Rochester; stepchildren, Carmelita and Shane Woods, of Cicero, Rosa and Spencer Thomas, of Millport and Philip Maalouf, of Canastota; two sisters, Paula Hitchings, of Fairport and Eileen Hawkins, of Easley, SC; and grandchildren, Petty Officer 2C, USN Thomas Hawkins, III, Teira Hawkins, Aleigha and Robert Decker, Nathan and Samuel Hawkins, Julia, Catherine and Michelle Koester, Sami Thomas, Hunter, Sullivan and Ryder Woods. He was predeceased by two brothers, Roy W. Hawkins, Jr. and Harvey Hawkins I.
The Funeral Service will be held, Sunday, at 4:00 PM, at Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street, Rome, NY. Burial will be, Monday, 11:00 AM, at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Verona Mills Road, Verona, NY.
Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home, Sunday, from 1 to 4 PM, prior to the funeral service.
The family of Thomas wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Rehabilitation Wing and 3rd Floor at Rome Memorial Hospital for all their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please prayerfully consider memorial contributions made to the New Testament Church.
Please offer online tributes at www.BarryFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019